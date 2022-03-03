 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $889,000

Beautiful Foothills home located in highly desirable Shadow Hills on a prime lot with mountain views from inside & out. Soaring 20'' ceilings welcome you into the home with beautiful hardwood floors, abundant natural lighting & an open floorplan. Mountain views can be enjoyed in the spacious master suite while lying in bed or relaxing jacuzzi tub. The ensuite bath also features a separate shower, dual vanities, & two closets. Prepare dinner in the chef's kitchen with black slab granite counters or on the grill in the outdoor kitchen. The lush backyard is the perfect place to enjoy time outside with friends & family. In addition to 3 large bedrooms the home has a spacious office, 2.5 baths, laundry room, & 3 car garage. District 16 schools & minutes from La Encantada

