Nice home in good condition with add-on down entire west side. 12 x 60 add-on extends the living room and adds a family room and bedroom. Small office room in front of dining area. The kitchen is in the middle of the home with extra storage space in room behind kitchen. The low $149 HOA fee includes unlimited golf, tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, 3 pools, spa, exercise room, trash collection, and a lot more. Also included is the full use of separate buildings for card games, billiards, dances, concerts, educational forums, church services, and other social gatherings. Tucson Estates is a safe and caring community. You own the land, no lot rent!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $89,900
