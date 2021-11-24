 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $89,900

Don't miss this investors dream, this home was fetching $1100 a month Rent!!!Before the small fire, this home was rented for 2 years steady. Home renovations were started and waiting on a handyman to finish. This lot is zoned MU and over 7000sf. NO HOA, Cash Only.Sf of unit does not include the add-on.

