Range Listing 895K-925K. This fully remodeled Ranch Oasis of your dreams, completes with horse facilities that border Saguaro National Park East! Grand open floorplan has 3345 sqft with spacious bedrooms, mountain views throughout the property, updated kitchen w/ new gas stove, double ovens, and large island looking into the mountains. Sunken living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and library. Owner's suite has a huge walk-in closet, a spa like bathroom, and continues concrete flooring through the Arizona room and outside patio. Amazing 5-stall custom block barn w/oversized 14x20 foaling stall, feed room, tack room w/hot & cold water, palpation/treatment chute, paddocks, and round pen. Access to reclaimed water for irrigation/pastures possible if 10 acres purchased. New roof!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Soon, half of the footprint occupied by Annabell's Attic, which has served Tucson for decades, will belong to a dollar store.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: University of Arizona researchers found high levels of a particular enzyme in most patients with severe COVID-19.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After five years at Main Gate Square, this local spot, known for its bottomless mimosas, is relocating to midtown Tucson.
- Updated
- 6 min to read
Tucson sufferers experience symptoms from vertigo to heart problems, with some debilitated by long-term effects of the virus. Some face a life of disability.
- Updated
- 8 min to read
For Star subscribers: The closures come as a group gears up to try to rein in the unregulated agricultural pumping that state officials say has caused the land subsidence that triggered the fissuring.
- Updated
TUSD board member Leila Counts resigns her role as president citing health issues and her children needing extra help getting caught up because of learning challenges during COVID. Longtime board member Adelita Grijalva will fill out the term as president until January.
- Updated
Senate President Karen Fann tells Arizona Supreme Court that judges can't force her to give up the documents now held by Cyber Ninjas.
- Updated
A 65-year-old man died Monday in a crash with a juvenile who police say was impaired. The collision shut down Interstate 10 for hours.
- Updated
Tucson's proposed new code allowing for guest houses to be built more easily has some problems. But with some tweaks, the proposal should fit our sparsely built city.
- Updated
- 7 min to read
For Star subscribers: Amid modern hotels popping up around Tucson, these spots have some history behind them and have only gotten better with age.