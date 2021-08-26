 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $895,000

Range Listing 895K-925K. This fully remodeled Ranch Oasis of your dreams, completes with horse facilities that border Saguaro National Park East! Grand open floorplan has 3345 sqft with spacious bedrooms, mountain views throughout the property, updated kitchen w/ new gas stove, double ovens, and large island looking into the mountains. Sunken living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and library. Owner's suite has a huge walk-in closet, a spa like bathroom, and continues concrete flooring through the Arizona room and outside patio. Amazing 5-stall custom block barn w/oversized 14x20 foaling stall, feed room, tack room w/hot & cold water, palpation/treatment chute, paddocks, and round pen. Access to reclaimed water for irrigation/pastures possible if 10 acres purchased. New roof!

