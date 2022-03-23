 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $895,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $895,000

Beautiful custom built home on 3.31 acres, with so many extra features!! Space for everyone in this 4474sqft home. Travertine tile throughout. Home offers venetian plaster, columns, extra large game room, great room, library, & office. Plenty of space to add 4th bdrm in the game room/bonus room. Gourmet Chef's kitchen with two islands, breakfast bar, and a very large butler's pantry with prep sink. Home is loaded with storage inside, as well as, an additional workshop/storage area off the 3 car garage. Enjoy the outdoors from any of the patios around the home, the enclosed atrium, or the gazebo. Rolling shutters for privacy, heat and security. This special property won't last long!! Listing agent related to seller.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News