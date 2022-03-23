Beautiful custom built home on 3.31 acres, with so many extra features!! Space for everyone in this 4474sqft home. Travertine tile throughout. Home offers venetian plaster, columns, extra large game room, great room, library, & office. Plenty of space to add 4th bdrm in the game room/bonus room. Gourmet Chef's kitchen with two islands, breakfast bar, and a very large butler's pantry with prep sink. Home is loaded with storage inside, as well as, an additional workshop/storage area off the 3 car garage. Enjoy the outdoors from any of the patios around the home, the enclosed atrium, or the gazebo. Rolling shutters for privacy, heat and security. This special property won't last long!! Listing agent related to seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $895,000
