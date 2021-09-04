 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $899,000

POSSIBLY ONE OF THE BEST VIEWS IN TUCSON AREA. VIEW FROM EVERY ROOM AND WINDOW, ABILITY TO SEE PUSCH RIDGE, TORTOLITA MOUNTAIN, TUCSON MOUNTAINS, AS FAR AS SANTA RITA MOUNTAINS AND EVEN PICACHO PEAK. ENJOY EVENING CITY LIGHTS FROM TUCSON AND ORO VALLEY. ENCHANTING RON ROBINETTE DESIGN HOME, BORDERING NATIONAL FOREST WITH 330 DEGREE VIEW. KITCHEN WITH TWO COOK-TOPS, ONE GAS AND ONE ELECTRIC, VERY LARGE PANTRY/ROOM, MUSIC ALCOVE , GUEST SUITE HAS KITCHENETTE. INCREDIBLE POTENTIAL TO CONVERT THE FREE STANDING 4 CAR GARAGE INTO A GUEST HOUSE. IT CURRENTLY HAS 1/2 BATH AND WINDOW AC.TWO EXTRA MINI-REFRIGERATORS.

