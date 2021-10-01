 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $899,000

The Triangle house in the Mercado, designed by studioCABAN and built by Innovativeliving is one of the only homes for sale in the Mercado neighborhood. This gorgeous contemporary home is located by the central plaza, allowing for an urban lifestyle close to downtown Tucson, the Mercado San Agustin, the MSA Annex, The Monier and the modern streetcar. This exceptional home has an open floor-plan. Kitchen, dining and living spaces are defined by natural light, with floor to ceiling walls of glass. There are four small private courtyards, wall to wall skylight which allows even more light. Details: custom solid vertical-grain kitchen, custom carpentry throughout, Carrera marble, plumbing fixture by Waterworks, Bosch appliances,

