 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $899,900

Brand New Custommodernly styled home in covetedBlenman Elm. Get everything new from the ground up. Highly efficient 2022 constructed 3 beds 3 bath home with wrap around porch. Enter through massive custom glass entry door into sizable entry space, leading to massive great room, high ceilings and open concept Chef's kitchen including full Viking Appliance package and dining space with wine and beverage fridges. Expansive master suite leads to luxury spa like bathroom with Freestanding soaking tub, massive double shower, and huge walk in closet. Laundry room with convenient Studio or crafting space, oversized epoxy coated two car garage. Expansive patio with built-in electric heaters, speakers and fans opens to Private backyard. agent/owner

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News