3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $900,000

Spectacular Catalina Mtn views abound in this totally remodeled hm. N/S orientation on a quiet cul-de-sac w/complete privacy is enjoyed inside & out. Beautiful & practical ceramic wood tile floors are found throughout w/dramatic vaulted ceilings, walls of windows & glass doors. Lrg, open living spaces flow seamlessly. The chef's dream kitchen boasts 2 sinks, gas cooking, quartz counters & an abundance of stunning custom cabinetry. Lrg great rm w/floor to ceiling brick fireplace & those captivating Mtn views. Lrg romantic mstr suite w/access to the private hot tub, lrg custom walk-in closet, dual vessel sinks & lrg walk-in shower. Bonus rm offers endless options. Built-in BBQ ctr, lrg covered patios, hot tub & fenced in dog run in rear yard. 2 &1/2 recreational car garage w/storage.

