3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $925,000

Gorgeous custom burnt adobe block home on 6 acres with bountiful mountain views. No HOA. Room for all of your toys. Multi-level house with 2 stories and an elevator to bring you and your laundry upstairs or when you can't climb the beautiful custom spiral staircase. Oversized garage/workshop, with kitchen/laundry room and a bathroom. Handmade chevron ceiling treatment, hand painted kitchen accents and a rec room upstairs with door to access roof, additional workshop/sheds plus RV pad and hook ups, and basketball court.One owner home. Call for appointment to view property. Pls do not walk the property without permission.Seller is related to Listing Agents.

