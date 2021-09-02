 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $925,000

Beautiful home in sought after Shadow Hills. Nestled on 1.16-acre lot at end of cul-de-sac with views of the Catalina Mountains. Relax in the resort style pool & spa in your private backyard with 3 covered patios & green areas. Outdoor kitchen area is great for entertaining & includes a Forno Venetzia pizza oven, BBQ grill, built in Teppan-yaki griddle & sink. Play your favorite sport on the basketball/sport court. Inside you will love the 14ft soaring ceilings in family room w/fireplace & spacious bedrooms. The owner's suite has an extra room that can be used as office or nursery & has private access to the backyard. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops & high-end stainless-steel appliances including built in refrigerator, wine cooler, dual oven, microwave, dishwasher, & gas cook top.

