 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $94,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $94,900

Bank owner. Manufactured home 980 sq ft with 1467 sq ft of addition made in 1985. The additions are all living space. Home is in need of serious repairs including roof, floor and sub-floor, wall and ceiling repair, update bathrooms and kitchen.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News