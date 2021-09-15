Spacious manufactured home sitting on over 4 acres of natural desert. Panoramic views all around the property! Tons of potential in need of some TLC. Perfect for country living. Easy freeway access. Tenant Occupied on a month to month. Cash offers only This property is being sold AS IS!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $95,000
