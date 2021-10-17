 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $950,000

Located in the much desired Country Club Estates, this charming home offers many extras. High ceilings, floor to ceiling windows (letting in lots of natural light), beautiful brick flooring in living areas, 2 fireplaces, built-in BBQ, large terraces and your own private entertainment area with pool and beautiful gardens in the back of the property, with incredible views of the Catalina Mountains. The Queen Palms surrounding the property only add to the charm of this unique home. The gourmet kitchen boosts tavertine counters, kitchen aid double ovens, Dacor cooktop, along with GE Monagram Fridge. Split floor plan, and two great rooms, make this home an entertainers dream. OPEN HOUSE 11-1 ; SAT 10-16 and SUNDAY 10-17.

