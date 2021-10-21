 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $975,000

Sweeping views of the Catalinas and city surrounded by our stunning desert landscape and Saguaro cacti . Relax by the pool and soak up the spectacular city views and picturesque Tucson sunsets in the privacy of your own back yard. These kind of views don't come around everyday so you won't want to miss this!

