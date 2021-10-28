 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $989,900

Welcome to The Parade Grounds, this beautiful custom home is located in an exclusive gated community and is also in the Old Fort Lowell Historic District. 2,541 square feet with 3 bedrooms +Den & 3 Bathrooms. Open Concept w/lots of natural light. Custom Kitchen w/ 42'' upper cabinets w/ dovetail/soft close drawers & doors, Bosch Dishwasher, Convection Oven, new backsplash & more. Masterfully landscaped backyard w/ Anna apple tree, herb garden, lavender, vegetables in pots & Rose vines. New Energy Star pool pump w/ automation. Heated Pool & Spa. Very private, extra large patio boasts heater, plenty of seating & a fountain. Primary Bedroom has access to backyard, jetted tub, dual sinks, split floor plan. 11' Ceiling height.Oversized 3 car garage w/ 2 storage rooms, side entry service door

