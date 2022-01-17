Great Corona de Tucson home with easy flow floor plan featuring great room concept with kitchen leading to spacious dining area and looking over a long breakfast bar to living room, plus den. Laundry room conveniently located next to bedrooms. Large master suite. Nicely situated on a corner lot, with good sized yard and 2-car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Vail - $290,000
