3 Bedroom Home in Vail - $295,000

DELIGHTFUL 3 Bedroom PLUS Den GREAT ROOM has outstanding New Kitchen, including large center Island with storage, Granite counters, all new appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers. Brand New Luxury Vinyl Life Proof Flooring, New Carpet at Bedrooms! Lots of new light fixtures!. Interior recently painted throughout!Split bedroom floor plan. All appliances convey.NEW Gas Range pictured will be installed Dec. 13th.

