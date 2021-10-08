Stellar 2019 Home. ALMOST NEW with 2021 upgrades! Move right in & simply Relax. Sink your toes into the just-installed lush Green Turf, or entertain on the Designer Paver Patio. 2 brand new citrus trees (grapefruit and peach). Dream Island Kitchen, with Pantry & lots of cabinetry for storage. Granite Countertops, Stainless appliances + sleek Upgraded Gas Range! Master Bath with dual sinks + Oversized Shower. Desirable Split Bedroom Floorplan and sought after Vail School District. Just minutes to restaurants, shopping, Air Force Base, Raytheon, UA Tech Park, I-10. Low HOA dues $76 per Quarter. Community Park. +++Upgrades: Wrought Iron Security Door, Garage Service Door, Security System, Epoxy Garage Floor,Water Purification, rear Drip System. This home is a clear Winner!
3 Bedroom Home in Vail - $305,000
