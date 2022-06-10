 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Vail - $370,000

Meticulously maintained, like-new home in Vail school district! Enjoy the neutral paint palette throughout, sprawling kitchen island, granite, SS appliances, and ample cabinet space. Large master bedroom with spacious closet, dual sink vanity, and extended counter space. Low maintenance yard with covered patio, and newer water softener! This home is better than new- schedule a tour today.

