3 Bedroom Home in Vail - $370,000

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath residence now for sale! Great curb appeal, low maintenance desert landscape, 2 car garage, and breathtaking mountain views! Inside you will find a large open floor plan with tile flooring and neutral palette throughout. The kitchen offers shaker cabinetry with granite countertops, a pantry, SS appliances, recessed & pendant lighting, and an island complete with breakfast bar. The primary suite boasts a walk-in closet and its very own bath with dual sinks. The backyard offers a covered patio, paver seating area, and artificial turf. A must see!Stucco cracks have been patched by Richmond American and the exterior paint touch ups to be completed 04/15.

