3 Bedroom Home in Vail - $381,000

Step in to this beautifully maintained corner lot house! Built only three years ago, move in ready!Tile flooring throughout, very well-kept carpet in bedrooms, custom blinds on all windows, ceiling fans in every room, tankless water heater, reverse osmosis and much more. Master bedroom has a very large walk-in closet, shower, private toilet, and immense his and hers sink. Bedrooms also have very good size walk-in closets. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Kitchen island is breath takingly beautiful and enormous, must see in person! The backyard is very low maintenance and lovely for spending time out there. Brick wall surrounding the back and sides of house. Long driveway leading into a two spacious two car garage.Solar panel loan.

