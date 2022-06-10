3 Bedroom Home in Vail - $383,000

Welcome Home! This Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath is located on a corner lot in the desired Vail School District. This Charming home offers a Grand Kitchen with magnificent granite counter tops and an island large enough to host family and friends. The great room looks out into a beautifully landscaped, low maintenance back yard for your enjoyment and relaxation. This home offers a tankless water heater and reverse osmosis system. Lovely wood plank tile in the common areas and well maintained carpet in all the bedrooms. Come see and fall in love!