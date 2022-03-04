 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Vail - $420,000

3 Bedroom Home in Vail - $420,000

Look no further! This beautiful property featuring 2-car garage & stone accented facade in Seasons at Old Vail is the one! Impressive interior showcases designer palette, neutral tile flooring, & multi-sliders leading to the back patio. Discover the spotless kitchen offering plenty of white cabinets with crown moulding, mosaic backsplash, recessed & pendant lighting, a pantry, quartz counters, SS appliances, & a center island with a breakfast bar. Flexible loft with ENDLESS possibilities! Main suite enjoys bountiful natural light, soft carpet, a private bathroom, & a walk-in closet. Spend relaxing afternoons in the spacious backyard with covered patio while sipping on your favorite drink & contemplating brilliant blue skies all around! What are you waiting for? Schedule a tour today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson's wild swing in water use — a red flag, or a blip?
Subscriber

Tucson's wild swing in water use — a red flag, or a blip?

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: Recent spikes in water usage, during record-setting hot and dry periods, were very rare for conservation-minded Tucsonans — we've  kept overall water use steady for decades despite population growth. The spikes raise questions about future water demand, and supplies, under climate change.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News