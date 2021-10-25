Sitting on 10 acres of land is a beautiful southwestern styles two bedroom one full bathroom plus a one bedroom one bathroom guest house. Breathe taking panoramic sunset and sunrise views all around the property! Wood Beamed Ceilings, tongue and groove walls, master bedroom with bay window. This property has a spacious open floor plan with tons of natural light. Located in the living room is a cozy wood burning fire place to enjoy during the chilly Tucson winters. Interior features include walk in closets, fireplace, high ceilings, ceiling fans, tiles throughout and VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS ALL AROUND! Lots of land and zones for horses! Schedule a showing today because this dream home will not last!
3 Bedroom Home in Vail - $475,000
