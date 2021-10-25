 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Vail - $475,000

3 Bedroom Home in Vail - $475,000

Sitting on 10 acres of land is a beautiful southwestern styles two bedroom one full bathroom plus a one bedroom one bathroom guest house. Breathe taking panoramic sunset and sunrise views all around the property! Wood Beamed Ceilings, tongue and groove walls, master bedroom with bay window. This property has a spacious open floor plan with tons of natural light. Located in the living room is a cozy wood burning fire place to enjoy during the chilly Tucson winters. Interior features include walk in closets, fireplace, high ceilings, ceiling fans, tiles throughout and VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS ALL AROUND! Lots of land and zones for horses! Schedule a showing today because this dream home will not last!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News