First time on the market!! Custom 3 bedroom 3 bath home in exclusive Gated Coyote Creek community on a beautifully landscaped 2+ acre lot!! Open floor plan with 180 degree Mountain View's. Gourmet Kitchen has Cambria Quartz countertops, island prep sink, warming drawer, gas cook top, walk-in pantry and more! Primary Suite has a coffee station and 2 gorgeous master baths with two walk-in closets. 18 inch tile throughout the home. Huge extended length and over height covered patio. Privacy wall around large turf backyard. All landscaped and irrigated. Pergola off kitchen for all season comfort. Owner owned solar system. Coyote Creek is an Elite Master Planned Community, situated on
3 Bedroom Home in Vail - $639,000
