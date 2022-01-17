 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Vail - $653,071

NEW CONSTRUCTION Gorgeous new spec home starts January located in Windmill Ridge at Mountain View Ranch. Easily accessible from I-10 ensuring short trips to work and shopping. Unbeatable views of the Catalina and Rincon mountains. Outstanding features include: Spray foam insulation & Tankless water heater. 10' ceilings with 8' glass sliding doors. Spacious bedrooms, large kitchen Island and much more. This stunning 2700 square foot home has 3 bedrooms + den, roomy teen lounge, 3.5 full baths, a powder room near the entrance and a 3 car garage. Added options include a gourmet kitchen, 8' high doors throughout the house, and tray ceiling in foyer. Images shown are of similar model home. Early purchase, buyer can select own custom interior. (Lot is included) Beginning of 2022 Completion.

