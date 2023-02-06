Our beautiful and spacious Rosewood 2200 model situated on almost 1 acre with views of the Rincon and Catalina Mountains! This house features a 3-car garage with 2' length extension at the 2-car garage, garage service door, 8 ft high interior doors, under-cabinet lighting in the kitchen, recess lighting, pre-wire for celling fans according to plan and a gorgeous community with easy access to I-10. Come by to see what this community has to offer. Rendering is conceptional only and may not be an exact depiction of the final product. Predicted Completion in December 2022-January 2023 timeframe. Design upgrades are not included in the sales price, price subject to change. Exterior photo is from the same model on a different lot.
3 Bedroom Home in Vail - $791,856
