 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Vail - $795,686

Fall in love with our classic Fairfield Homes Acacia 2700. Large windows and four panel sliding glass door provides the extraordinary natural light and amazing views. Upgraded with a gourmet kitchen, 8 ft high hollow core doors, zero threshold and enclosed patio, beautiful modern exterior with modern paint colors, recess cans, garage service door and much more. The home is currently under construction so please call listing agents for the latest stage of the home. Windmill Ridge has amazing views from every lot! Rendering is conceptional only and may not be an exact depiction. Predicted Completion in January/February 2023. Seller is owner/agent

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News