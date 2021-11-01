 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winkelman - $995,000

Incredible farm/ranch opportunity. 55+/- fenced acres with classic ranch home. There are 3 wells, 2 commercial irrigation wells and one domestic well for the home. This turn key ranch is fenced and has cross fencing for animal grazing and a 12 stall coral. 30 acres of the land has irrigation. The 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has a newer roof, new double pane windows upgraded electric & plumbing plus added insulation in attic. Thee is also a pad for a manufactured home for additional living quarters. The 2 Commercial wells pump 350+GPM and Upgraded newer pumps & controls. 12 Horse Stall barn,Storage sheds, orchard trees, two containers one with solar panels for supplement power. Currently used as a goat farm. Shown by appointment only.

