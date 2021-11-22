 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Benson - $793,400

The town was settled in the 1870s, in what was then Arizona Territory.. Founded as a mining community, Harshaw is named after the cattleman-turned-prospector David Tecumseh Harshaw, who first successfully located silver in the area. It is a ghost town nearby to Cochise County in Santa Cruz County. At the towns peak near the end of the 19th century, Harshaws mines were among Arizonas highest producers of ore.LARGE LOT4 Bedroom Split Floor PlanLarge Kitchen with Oversized PantryCovered Porches, 1244 sq. ft.2 Car Garage, 946 sq. ft.Total of 5708 square feet under roof

