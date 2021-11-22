The town was settled in the 1870s, in what was then Arizona Territory.. Founded as a mining community, Harshaw is named after the cattleman-turned-prospector David Tecumseh Harshaw, who first successfully located silver in the area. It is a ghost town nearby to Cochise County in Santa Cruz County. At the towns peak near the end of the 19th century, Harshaws mines were among Arizonas highest producers of ore.LARGE LOT4 Bedroom Split Floor PlanLarge Kitchen with Oversized PantryCovered Porches, 1244 sq. ft.2 Car Garage and RV Garage, 1688 sq. ft.Total of 6450 square feet under roof
4 Bedroom Home in Benson - $848,700
