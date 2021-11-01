 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eloy - $2,200,000

Exclusive opportunity to not only own your own private 155 acre Arizona ranch nestled at the base of a mountain range BUT also a 2500' lighted PRIVATE concrete runway , 3348 sq. ft. beautiful main home. and a 611 Sq. Ft. private guest house. WAIT, don't forget the 3000 sq. ft. custom built hangar to house your aircraft to fly in an out of this incredible property in the desert. The land is bordered on 2 sides by national parks and the unobstructed mountain views & sunsets are breathtaking! For the aviation enthusiast you have your OWN private and exclusive 2500' concrete runway with pilot controlled runway lighting for dusk to dawn take offs and landings. In addition the custom hangar has 12' ceilings, a 50' bifold door, and full high pressured high volume compressed air. The stunning custom home has a open concept large family room open to the kitchen, formal dining room, and unending views of the mountains. The home features 3 bedrooms including the master bedroom with a LARGE sitting/bonus area, large office off the hangar, and 2 additional split bedrooms with jack and jill bathroom. Gourmet kitchen features granite counters, rich beautiful cabinets, built in refrigerator, Kitchen Aid double ovens, drop in range, all stainless appliances including compactor, built in microwave, & dishwasher. The home has a new foam roof, newer HVAC units, and so many custom architecture features throughout. The backyard is adorned in pavers, built in BBQ, serene fountain, propane firepit for the cool winter nights in Arizona and so much natural desert landscaping. This home was not only built for comfort but entertaining as well. For your guests or NEXT GEN suite the home also has a 509 sq. ft. guest home/casita with a kitchenette, generous living room, private bathroom, and separate bedroom. You don't want to miss this opportunity as they don't come along often!!! Finally while this could all be yours you have the option to sell from the 155 acres as the land was subdivided and can be sold from the plat. Call to schedule your appointment. Serious and prequalified buyers only!

