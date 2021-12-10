Don't sleep on this view! With uninterrupted views of the Dove Mountain Golf Course this home site will not disappoint!Our design team has worked hand in hand to make this home stunning! This home is currently under construction butwill feature a front yard courtyard that leads into a large kitchen, great room and dining room. With two bonus rooms itis perfect for WFH or to entertain. Your owner's bedroom features his and hers closets and a large walk in shower. Extrastorage in the laundry room and each bedroom has a bathroom! The list price is subject to change based on Designselections and building material increases. Contact the Fairfield Homes office to schedule a showing of a finished versionof this home!
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,027,260
