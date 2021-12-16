 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,043,068

This Fairfield Homes designer spec home will begin construction in the fall of 2021. From the Desert Modern exterior with cultured stone to mountain views from the backyard, this home features thoughtful touches and designer upgrades throughout! 12' ceilings in main living areas and owner's bedroom, 10' tall multislide door in great room, each bathroom is upgraded to create a welcome space for homeowner's and guests. The Gourmet Kitchen package has been selected as well as an upgraded laundry room. Membership Initial fee at the Golf Club at Dove Mountain is included in home purchase. Buyer may have time to make interior design selections as this is a home under construction. Picture is a rendering only and may not be an exact depiction

