This Fairfield Homes designer spec home is currently under construction and is estimated to be move in ready Spring 2022. Enjoy stunning views of the Tucson and Catalina Mountains, the golf course at Dove Mountain and gorgeous saguaro cactus all from your back yard! Upon entering your home you'll bask in designer features like a mulit-generational space perfect for the way you live. Working from home is simple with a designated private office away from your main living areas. Gourmet kitchen perfect for entertaining or quiet meals at home. Large windows and sliding glass doors create a space that maximizes the desert beauty right outside! A membership with the Dove Mountain Golf Club is included with your home purchase! The list price is subject to change based on designer selections.
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,060,964
