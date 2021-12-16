 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,138,360

This popular Ocotillo home will be move in ready Q1 2022! This stunning home has been intentionally designed by our in house design team and highlights include 12' ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, luxury quartz counters and cabinets throughout the home, an extended length 3 car + tandem garage and a secondary entrance for an attached ''casita''! The backyard has views of the Catalina Mountains, Dove Mountain Golf Course and the Tucson Mountains, truly unbeatable sunsets! Do not wait to visit this home and make it yours! Membership Initial fee at the Dove Mountain Golf Club is included with your home purchase! This home is under construction.The list price is subject to change based on designer selections and building materials. The image is a rendering and may not be an exact depiction

