4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,150,000

  • Updated

Sunset views over golf course! This two year old Toll Brothers at Los Saguaros is an extended and expanded Montilla floor plan. With views of the Tortolitas Mountains, this home is nestled within the heart of Dove Mountain. Behind community gates, on a premium golf course lot, the home is on the 10th fairway of the South Course of the Gallery Golf Club. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 4 baths including a detached guest casita, pool, spa, covered patios on both the front and pool sides, the heart of the home is the fabulous chefs kitchen. Welcome home!List of options from Toll Brothers included in documents tab.

