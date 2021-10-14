MODEL LEASE BACK OPPORTUNITY! Don't wait to secure this amazing home built to model designs and features. This stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bath designer, home will be ready by December 2021! This beautiful desert home comes with all the benefits of new construction; including a 10 year warranty, spray foam insulation, and 2x6 construction. This Fairfield Homes Ocotillo plan has so much to offer! Enjoy 12' ceilings in the Great Room, Kitchen and Owner's Bedroom. A 10' sliding glass door creates an open feel in the Great Room that lets the desert light brighten your living spaces! This Ocotillo features a ''casita feel'' with a separate entrance into the secondary on-suite bedroom with a kitchenette in the flex space! This home has been decorated by our design team with modern desert touches
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,175,995
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Golder Ranch Fire District has two dedicated crews to handle snake removal calls. They just had their busiest month maybe ever. Other local fire departments are seeking spikes, too. The cause of the recent jump is not entirely clear, though this year’s wetter-than-normal monsoon season is almost certainly a factor.
- Updated
Affected areas include downtown, the Menlo Park neighborhood and Santiago Hills, west of Silverbell between Speedway and Anklam Road.
- Updated
Affected areas include downtown, the Menlo Park neighborhood and Santiago Hills, west of Silverbell between Speedway and Anklam Road. The series will air on HBO Max.
- Updated
Detectives believe the 43-year-old victim got into a fight before he was pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday night.
OPINION: "We have a great record when it comes to throwing people with addictive disorders in jail but a poor one for treatment," writes Tucsonan Joyce Bertschy.
- Updated
The Monty Python founder/writer brings his 'Why There is No Hope" tour to Tucson Music Hall.
- Updated
Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex that left one dead and three injured.
- Updated
A woman died and her 2-year-old suffered non life-threatening injuries after the mother drove her car off the side of Mount Lemmon.
- Updated
Some key moments were listed in a timeline provided Monday by the NCAA.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: It's the first time a city well located in that area has had PFAS concentrations above what would be expected to be found naturally in the water, and the source isn't known. The well, infrequently used, has been taken out of service.