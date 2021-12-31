MODEL LEASE BACK OPPORTUNITY! Don't wait to secure this amazing home built to model designs and features. This stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bath designer, home will be ready Q1 2022! This beautiful desert home comes with all the benefits of new construction; including a 10 year warranty, spray foam insulation, and 2x6 construction. Enjoy 12' ceilings in the Great Room, Kitchen and Owner's Bedroom. A 10' sliding glass door creates an open feel in the Great Room that lets the desert light brighten your living spaces! This Ocotillo features a ''casita feel'' with a separate entrance into the secondary on-suite bedroom with a kitchenette in the flex space! Rendering is conceptional and may not be an exact depiction of final product. Prices subject to change
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,183,709
