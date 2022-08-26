Enjoy the best of Dove Mountain in our Sycamore model with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. This spacious and open floorplan will be ready to move in Q1 of 2023. This stunning home on the golf course at Dove Mountain comes with 12ft ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, multiple glass doors, spray in foam insulation, 2x6 wall construction, tankless water heater and zoned HVAC. A three-car garage and large back patio with beautiful views an oversized super laundry. This home has many designer touches to make it a luxury home and panoramic views definitely that adds to its WOW factor. Initial membership fee to the Dove Mountain Golf Club is included with your home purchase!Exterior Renders may not be an exact depiction of final product.
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,474,669
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: The owner of La Baguette Parisienne are retiring and are preparing to sell their last loaves of French bread and pastries at their east-side shop.
A Pima County constable and three others are dead after gunfire erupted during an eviction in Tucson Thursday, police confirmed.
Officers were attempting to move Wade Welch, 37, from one jail housing unit to another, officials say.
For Star subscribers: After auctioning off its long-time midtown property, St. Demetrios Greek Church is moving to Tucson's Catalina Foothills.
Let’s address three big topics about the Pac-12, Big Ten … and Big 12:
Kaila Chizer spent the 2021-22 season as the UA women's basketball program's assistant coordinator.
If you're planning a trip to Biosphere 2 or the lavender farm in the Oracle and Catalina area (north of Tucson, Arizona), here are some things to do and eat while you're there. Try delicious ice cream, go stargazing, get a bird's-eye view on a zipline and more.
City Council previously voted to cut back 20% of its annual CAP water purchase but decided to buy its entire allocation after a lack of buy-in from other stakeholders.
On Aug. 19, the student was reported missing after being swept away in a flash flood in the park. Jetal Agnihotri's body was found Monday.
For Star subscribers: Arizona and California, which have battled over the Colorado River for nearly a century, are at it again. This time, Arizona leaders are blaming California, and other states, for putting the burden of stemming the river's impending crisis on their backs alone.