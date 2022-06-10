 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $2,199

Brand NEW (June 2022) energy-efficient 4 bed/2bath/2 car garage with spacious backyard for family and kids. 1560 sq foot. Lovely open upgraded kitchen with upgraded cabinets, gorgeous granite countertop, Master bedroom with dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Adjacent dining area perfect for entertaining. Expansive great room overlooking large covered patio. Energy efficient home will save you thousands in utilities. Convenient access to employment centers and downtown Tucson. Close to Shopping malls which include Costco, Sprouts, Frys. Amenities include splash pad, community garden, dog park and greenbelts. Located in the highlysought-after Marana Unified School District.Available now..

