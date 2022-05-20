 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $2,254,900

  • Updated

Sixty mile views of three mountain ranges, city lights set in the Tortolita Mountain range. Architecture by Ron Robinette. Lori Carroll, ASID Interior Design. Customize any aspect of the homes with the combined team of experts assembled. Featuring a large Casita, a split bedroom plan with En-suite baths, Den, 3 car side entry oversized garage, 400 AMP Electric service, 2x 6 and some double 2x 6 exterior wall construction with foam and batt insulation, recirculating hot water system combined with tankless hot water heater, Wolf and Subzero stainless appliances. Synthetic plaster exteriors, tile in all the public areas. Optional Clubhouse Membership would include neighborhood features, optional guest casitas and pools available. NOW OPEN 7 days a week 10-5 except Monday at Noon.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News