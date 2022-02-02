 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $2,490,000

Contemporary Santa Fe Style in Canyon Pass at Dove Mountain. Spectacular Views of the Tortolita Mountains, Sunset and pristine Sonoran Desert! Designed by award winning Architect, Ron Robinette. This magnificent luxury retreat is 4,207 Sq Ft, 4BR, 4.5 B on 1.227 acres at the end of a Cul-de-sac. The flagstone Courtyard and custom Mesquite front door welcomes you into the open Living room with gas fireplace and Dining room. Floor to ceiling Pella windows/doors look out to views, sparking salt water pool, spa, and flagstone patios. Gourmet Kitchen features a center Island with Dacor oven, two Dacor warming drawers and Miele Coffee System. Kitchen/Family room open to outdoor dining with gas fireplace, and built-in BBQ area. Gallery hall features built-in niches with fiber optic lighting.

