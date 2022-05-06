 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $2,495

Beautiful 2 story home, in Saguaro Bloom 4 bedrooms, open concept, large kitchen island, plenty cabinets, quartz counter tops, 2 pantries, 1 walk in, downstairs is a great room, den with nice plank tile flooring, upstairs there is a loft and bedrooms. Laundry room. Large backyard

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News