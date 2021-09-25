 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $289,000

Sought after home in the Harvest Moon at Gladden Farms! The Ocotillo plan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with formal living and dining rooms and family room.This surrounds the picturesque Near Paseo lake and gorgeous park. Ready for your personal touches . Just minutes from I-10. Open house this Friday 1-4 Open this Saturday from 11-2 PM

