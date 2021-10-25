 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $317,900

The Fargo is a large, single level home with so much to offer! The entry passes the additional 3 bedrooms and leads to the kitchen. The corner kitchen overlooks the dining room and into the great room. The large covered backyard patio is the perfect spot to grill out with the family!The first bedroom has a full bathroom featuring double sinks and a walk-in closet. Some more amazing features of this home include granite countertops in the kitchen with quartz in the bathrooms, an electric stainless steel range, 6x36 wood-look ceramic tile at entry, kitchen, laundry and baths, 9' flat ceiling and more! Speak to a sales representative for more information.Images and 3D tours only represent the Fargo plan and may vary from homes as built.

