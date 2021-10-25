The Texas Cali is a spacious, single level home with so much to offer! We model this floor plan on site. This 4-bedroom home has an entry that passes 2 bedrooms, and the hall to the 3rd, on the way to the kitchen. The corner kitchen with a generous sized walk-in pantry overlooks the dining room and great room, which has plenty of room to entertain. The large covered backyard patio is the perfect spot to grill out with the family!The first bedroom has a full bathroom featuring an executive height vanity with double sinks, as well as a walk-in closet. Some additional, amazing features of this home include granite countertops in the kitchen with quartz in the bathrooms, an electric stainless-steel range, 6x36 wood-look ceramic tile at entry, kitchen, laundry and baths, 9' flat ceiling and more! Speak to a sales representative for more information.Images and 3D tours only represent the Texas Cali plan and may vary from homes as built.
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $323,900
