 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $350,000

  • Updated

Fantastic 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath spacious turn-key home built in 2018! Beautiful open kitchen features dark espresso cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and dining area. The pantry and island allows plenty of space for the chef in you. Retreat to the primary bedroom with an en- suite bath that has double vanity, oversized walk-in closet, separate shower, and soaking tub. Large backyard is perfect for BBQing and lounging under the covered patio to enjoy the sunset.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News