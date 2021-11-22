The 4-bedroom Poppy is an adaptable home, designed to meet the needs of your family.. The versatile flex room is perfect for storage or use the space as a home office. The stylish kitchen and caf provide a casual space for everyday living. Sliding glass doors in the cafe open the home to more light and air. Spill out onto the covered patio and take pleasure in an evening sunset.
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $374,990
